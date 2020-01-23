Eli Manning retires: New York Giants QB's incredible stats

Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning will officially retire from professional football on Friday, leaving behind an impressive stat line that topped nearly every passing record in New York Giants history.

Manning, 39, finished his career with 57,023 passing yards, 366 touchdown passes and 4,895 completions. As a starter in the regular season, he finished with a 117-117 record over the course of 16 years.

The Giants issued a statement following the retirement announcement, saluting Manning for his contributions to the organization and highlighting his two Super Bowl MVPs.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” said John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history,” he continued. “He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us.”

Manning is most remembered for leading the Giants past the Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl and spoiling their chance at an undefeated season with a last-minute touchdown. New York won with a final score of 17-14. The Giants met the Patriots in the Super Bowl again in 2012 and won their fourth championship in team history, with a score of 21-17.

The Giants thanked Manning on Twitter on Wednesday and provided a video of his top 10 moments with the team.

“10 perfect moments from Eli’s career #ThankYouEli,” the team said.

Manning is also the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons; his 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giant records.

He will make his official retirement announcement on Friday morning during a Giants news conference, ESPN reported.