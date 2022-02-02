New York Giants great Eli Manning doesn’t believe the franchise would do a “sham” interview to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the organization, played 16 years with the Giants and made a return to the team’s front office in a business operation and fan engagement role.

Manning spoke to The New York Post Wednesday, a day after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging racial discrimination during the hiring process.

“I was not involved in any of that process in any way, so I don’t know the details,” Manning told The Post. “I know the Giants organization. I know they do everything possible to give everybody a fair chance. They don’t care — minority or not — they are looking for the best possible candidate. They are going to do everything properly to look for that perfect candidate. So, I don’t think there was any wrongdoing there.”

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he couldn’t discuss Flores’ lawsuit.

“We had a thorough coaching search, and Brian Flores was one of the finalists, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Schoen told the newspaper from Mobile, Ala., where he is scouting players at the Senior Bowl.

Manning said he talked with new Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Schoen after they were hired.

“I told them if they need anything from me in any way, nothing is off limits. I’m happy to help,” Manning said. “I look forward to getting to know both of them better and seeing if I can be of service to them and help them get back on track and win more games. I’m all for that.”