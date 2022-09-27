EJ Smith, son of Hall of Famer Emmitt, out for season with injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After missing last week’s game against Washington, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced on Tuesday that running back E.J. Smith will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury.

Smith is the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls and an MVP with the Dallas Cowboys. He also was named to the All-Pro First Team four times and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, running for 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns in 15 NFL seasons.

The younger Smith was slated for a breakout campaign entering his junior year, and he started off well on his way to that. In fact, Stanford’s first play of the season of an 87-yard touchdown by Smith.

In two games, he totaled 206 yards on 30 carries, three of them touchdowns. He also had eight catches for 63 yards and a score.

Stanford has had a tough start to its season aside from Smith’s injury — they are 1-2, with both losses coming against Top-15 opponents. They will travel to No. 13 Oregon on Saturday night and try to avoid a three-game losing streak.

Out of Jesuit High School in Dallas, he was a four-star recruit.