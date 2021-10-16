Eastern Washington’s Eric Barriere puts up video game numbers in dominating victory over Idaho

Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere put up a mind-blowing stat line in the Eagles’ 71-21 win over Idaho on Saturday.

Eastern Washington got out to a hot start, outscoring Idaho 29-7 in the first quarter and then taking a 43-14 lead into the half. The Eagles were well on their way to victory and it helped that Barriere was playing out of his mind.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The senior quarterback from Southern California was 26-for-35 with 600 passing yards and seven touchdown passes. He added one more on the ground to finish with eight total scores. He finished with 577 total yards on his own, more that Idaho had as an entire team (322).

Each of Barriere’s targets had a touchdown catch. Freddie Roberson, Adnrew Boston and Dennis Merritt were over 100 yards receiving. Roberson had nine catches for 192 yards, Boston had five catches for 175 yards and Merritt had three catches for 102 yards. Roberson had two touchdowns.

LAMAR JACKSON WILL JOIN JOHNNY UNITAS WITH THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT NEXT MONTH

Idaho turned the ball over three times.

Vandals running back Zach Borisch had 119 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Aundre Carter had two rushing touchdowns.

Barriere entered the season on the Walter Payton Award watch list and as a first-team preseason All-American for Football Championship Subdivision schools. He was also picked as the Big Sky Conference preseason MVP. Last season, he threw 19 touchdown passes in seven games. He already has 21 on the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eastern Washington is undefeated at 7-0. Its marquee win came in its first game against UNLV. Eastern Washington defeated the Rebels 35-33 in double overtime on the road.