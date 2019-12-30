Eagles vs. Seahawks: NFC Wild Card playoff preview, times & more

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks will meet in the NFC Wild Card round opposite of the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles come into the game riding a four-game winning streak and claiming the NFC East division title for the second time in three seasons. The Eagles just edged out the Dallas Cowboys for the title.

The one detriment to the Eagles is that this year the quarterback is healthy and the rest of the team is banged up. Carson Wentz has played in all 16 games this season while the team has had to deal with injuries to Zach Ertz, Desean Jackson, Miles Sanders and Jason Kelce.

Somehow, the Eagles still won their games down the stretch and snuck into the playoffs.

The defense will have to step up big in their playoff game and keep the high-flying Seahawks offense at bay.

That feat seems nearly impossible.

Russell Wilson has made the most of wide receivers Tyler Lockett and rookie D.K. Metcalf this season on their way to an NFC wild-card playoff berth.

Seattle comes into the game 12-4, having nearly beat out the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West division.

Wilson is having an MVP type year throwing for more than 4,000 and 30 touchdown passes. Their backfield will need to stay healthy as they head into the pivotal round.

Seattle’s defense will be a key factor in the game. While their offense is high-powered, the defense ranks near the bottom in points and yards allowed.

A hot Eagles team could provide the upset, especially with the home-field advantage in the matchup.

The two teams have played 17 times with the Seahawks having a 10-win advantage. They have never met in the playoffs.

PLAYOFF GAME INFO

Date: January 5

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Location: Philadelphia

