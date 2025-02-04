Eagles’ Vic Fangio recalls fearing the worst during Super Bowl blackout in 2013

Vic Fangio was the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator when the team played the Baltimore Ravens at the Superdome in Super Bowl XLVII.

The Ravens topped the 49ers for the team’s second Super Bowl title, but the game was marred by a blackout due to a partial power outage that struck the stadium. The Super Bowl was put on pause for 34 minutes. The 49ers went on a 17-0 run to get back into the game. Ultimately, the Ravens held off their opponents for the 34-31 win.

Fangio is now the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles and, more than a decade later, is back at the Superdome to lead the defense against a high-octane Kansas City Chiefs team. He remarked about the Blackout Bowl during Super Bowl LIX’s opening night on Monday.

“I thought it was a terrorist attack,” he said.

Luckily, it turned out to be just an electrical issue. The New Orleans Fire Department rescued people from an elevator during the chaotic situation.

Then-Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was upset with the situation, while 49ers CEO Jed York joked that he was the one who “pulled the plug.”

This time, Fangio will be tasked with stopping Patrick Mahomes and company. The Eagles were able to get to Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels three times and forced four turnovers in the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.