Eagles trounce 49ers to win NFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles took advantage of early trouble for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and won the NFC Championship 31-7.

Jalen Hurts, Miles Anders and Boston Scott each had rushing touchdowns in the win.

The 49ers lost Brock Purdy early due to an elbow injury to his throwing arm he suffered in the first quarter. Josh Johnson failed to get any offense going and he was later forced out of the game due to a concussion.

Purdy came back in but was limited in what he could do because of the elbow injury.

The Eagles will await the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to see who they play in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. It can be seen on FOX.