Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks after five seasons: report
Carson Wentz is heading to Indiana.
The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade the quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, ESPN reported, citing sources.
The conditional pick becomes a first round if Wentz plays 75% of the season or if he plays 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.
Wentz helped bring the Eagles their only Super Bowl win, in 2018. He is leaving after five seasons.
