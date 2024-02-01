Eagles stars dish on coaching staff, speculation of drama in locker room

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Amid a disappointing end to the season, the Philadelphia Eagles will have their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

The Birds have brought in Kellen Moore to replace Brian Johnson – who replaced Shane Steichen in 2022.

The end of the Eagles’ season was disastrous – after being just mere seconds away from winning the Super Bowl last year, they lost six of their final seven games this season after a 10-1 start, dropping to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have joined Bounty as part of their wingman program to – cleanly – enjoy some wings while watching the Super Bowl (as much as they’d rather be in Las Vegas playing in it).

The wide receiver duo are wingmen for each other themselves, but given the disappointing end to the season, it was difficult to see.

That’s why Brown says no matter who is calling the plays, it’s up to them to be Moore’s wingmen and make him look good.

“I’m excited to get to know him as a person, but I just know regardless of whoever is in that position, we gotta go out there and execute,” Brown told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

“Whatever he calls,” added Smith, “We gotta go out there and execute as best as we can. Football is football. At the end of the day, it’s all the same thing, just different terminology.”

The coaching changes (they brought in Vic Fangio to replace Sean Desai as the defensive coordinator) come after there were reports and speculation of locker room friction.

Brown found himself in the middle of all of it, with an anonymous teammate saying he had “bad body language” around the team.

The three-time Pro Bowler originally called that report “bulls—,” but he knows speculation is unavoidable.

“They have every right to speculate,” he says. “That’s their opinion. It is what it is. They’re gonna make a story regardless of whatever I say.”

Some of said drama is believed to have involved head coach Nick Sirianni, and there was talk that even he could be out despite making the playoffs in each of his three seasons on the Philly sidelines.

But Smith is personally glad he’s staying.

“I expected him to still be here,” Smith said. “I don’t think there was a reason for him to be out. Excited he’s back, glad and looking forward to this next season.”

Brown was named a second-team All-Pro by setting a career-high with 106 receptions and racking up 1,456 yards. His counterpart brought in 81 passes for 1,066 yards, and each scored seven touchdowns.

