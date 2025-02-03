Eagles star Saquon Barkley proposes to longtime girlfriend days before Super Bowl LIX: report

Before he chases his first Super Bowl ring, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley was reportedly down on one knee giving a ring to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon.

Barkley is now engaged to Congdon, according to People, as he checks off a major life moment ahead of his biggest career game to date as he and the Eagles head to New Orleans to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this upcoming Sunday.

“I can’t be the athlete I am and have the success I have so in my career without the help of her,” Barkley told the outlet of Congdon.

The two share two children together, daughter Jada, 6, and son Saquon Jr., 2, and their pre-game ritual of special handshakes and kisses has gone viral in Barkley’s first season with the Eagles.

Barkley and Congdon met at Penn State and have been going strong since 2017. Barkley told People that they will “just sit back and laugh sometimes when [their kids are] over there playing and just smile and think about where everything started.”

It started with the New York Giants, who took Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar Nittany Lions career. However, after a rollercoaster six seasons in New York, which ended badly after not getting what he wanted contract-wise, Barkley signed with the Eagles in free agency this past offseason.

Clearly, it was the right move for the running back, as he could have the best running back season of all-time statistically depending on his performance against the Chiefs.

Personally, the move has been something Barkley says his family has loved, with the city of Philadelphia embracing him right away despite being their rival for years.

Barkley and his family were at Lincoln Financial Field sharing quite the moment when green and white confetti rained down on the Eagles after dominating the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship.

“If I could wrap my arms around this memory, I would…” Congdon captioned an Instagram post of her family celebrating the victory that put them in Super Bowl LIX. Barkley commented, “Love you,” with a heart emoji.

It has been quite a celebratory year for Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing yards with over 2,000, and it could continue on his 28th birthday, which just so happens to fall on Super Bowl LIX.

“The best birthday gift you can have is playing in the Super Bowl and the only thing better than that is winning the Super Bowl on your Birthday,” he said to People.

Barkley added that he is not focused on his birthday plans at all, hoping to “continue to play at a high level” to help his team beat the Chiefs, a team chasing NFL history as the only squad to win three straight Lombardi Trophies.

Barkley scored three touchdowns for the Eagles in the NFC Championship victory over the Commanders, and he certainly will try to do so again in New Orleans, where his now-fiancee and family will be cheering him on.

