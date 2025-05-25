Eagles’ Saquon Barkley takes shot at tush push ban efforts: ‘I think it’s soft’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The tush push survived for at least one more season as NFL owners voted against a proposal that would have effectively banned the play for 2025 and beyond.

The play, made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles, has been used to get quarterbacks the extra oomph they need to either attain a first down or score a touchdown from the goal line. And despite the Green Bay Packers’ efforts, the play survived.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley had a message for those teams, and everyone else, who opposed the play.

“I think it’s soft, to be honest,” he said on the “Exciting Mics” podcast with his teammates Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship before the vote occurred. “Everybody can do it. It’s not a play that we only can do. We happen to have one of the best and biggest O-lines, and Jalen Hurts can squat 600 pounds. That’s not our fault.

“Josh Allen is super big, they’re not successful with it. Lamar Jackson is one of the best running quarterbacks of all-time, they’re not successful with it. So, it’s not something that everyone can’t do. Them trying to eliminate it, I think that’s kind of lame.”

Barkley also pushed back on the claim that the play is a risk to players’ safety.

The Packers’ official rule change proposal would have prohibited “an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.” The proposal added that a penalty would be assessed on any offensive player who violated the rule.