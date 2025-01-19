Eagles’ Saquon Barkley blows past Rams’ Jared Verse for TD after rookie’s comments about Philly fans

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley blew past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse on his way to a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of their playoff game.

The touchdown appeared to be extra sweet as Verse couldn’t chase down Barkley. The Pro Bowl rookie took a shot at Eagles fans before the game.

“I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying,” he said earlier in the week. “When I see that green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like, I actually get genuinely hot.”

Barkley questioned the timing of Verse’s remarks.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia,” he said, via ESPN. “I’ve been on the other side [as a member of the New York Giants] and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. I’m pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment. It was already going to be loud and rocking, so it’s just only going to add to it.”

Verse was treated to some taunting from fans at Lincoln Financial Field as the Rams warmed up for the divisional round game. His remarks were even shown on the video board of Lincoln Financial Field as the game got started.

Barkley’s touchdown put Philadelphia up 13-7 with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

The run came after quarterback Jalen Hurts galloped for a 44-yard touchdown run to start the game.