Eagles’ Nick Sirianni hypes Jalen Hurts after win over Giants: ‘It’s like having Michael Jordan out there’

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had three touchdowns in a 38-7 rout of the New York Giants on Saturday and earned some big-time praise from head coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts was 16-of-24 with 154 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He rushed for one more as he tallied 34 yards on the ground. Two of the Eagles’ scoring drives went for 14 or more plays. In the fourth quarter, he engineered a 15-play, 70-yard drive that lasted nearly 8 minutes and ended with three points.

The third-year quarterback came into the game dealing with a right shoulder injury but it didn’t appear to hamper him too much. The long drives helped put the game out of reach for the Giants.

“To have him out there is like – I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having – I shouldn’t even go there – it’s like having Michael Jordan out there,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s your leader. He’s your guy.

“Hopefully that’s the biggest respect I can pay to him comparing his ability to being on the field to a Michael Jordan type. This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He’s as tough as they come. Yeah, I mean, to me, nobody has played any better football than him this year.”

Philadelphia is back in the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2017 season. The team defeated the Minnesota Vikings that year and went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles will face the winner between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.