Eagles’ Nick Sirianni clears the air after heated postgame confrontation with former player Zach Ertz

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

It’s water under the bridge for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and one of his former players, Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz.

The two were spotted in a heated confrontation on the field following the Eagles’ loss to Washington on Sunday. Ertz, who signed a one-year deal with the Commanders during the offseason, appeared to high-five his former coach, who then reportedly made a comment about Ertz’s performance in passing.

Ertz turned back to share words with Sirianni before the two had to be separated by the Eagles’ head of security, Dom DiSandro.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But a league source told ESPN that Sirianni later called Ertz to apologize.

When asked about the interaction by reporters on Thursday, the head coach declined to talk specifics but said the two are in good standing.

“I’ll just keep my conversations with any guys private,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player, great person to be around. I’ve really got a lot of respect for Zach, and all the good things that he’s done, and my relationship with him.”

EAGLES’ CJ GARDNER-JOHNSON FLIPS OFF COMMANDERS FANS AFTER EJECTION

Ertz, who played six games under Sirianni before being traded to Arizona in 2021, echoed that sentiment when addressing the incident with the media.

“Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, and we still have a great relationship. It’s definitely been blown way out of proportion,” he said Thursday.

“We spoke. We’re good. There’s no ill feelings on my part, and I don’t think there are any ill feelings on his part. It’s just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Without Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts under center due to a concussion he sustained in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, the Commanders rallied to defeat the Eagles, 36-33.

Ertz played more than eight seasons in Philadelphia. He scored a touchdown in their 2018 Super Bowl victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.