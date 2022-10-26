Eagles’ Nick Sirianni back into baseball thanks to Phillies: ‘That’s a fun team’

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wants nothing more than to see a championship come to Philadelphia. Of course, one by his own team, but he’s talking about the Phillies.

Sirianni is used to watching college football on Saturday, but with the Phillies playing in Game 4 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres, he couldn’t help but support his fellow Philly squad.

Watching a baseball game from start to finish isn’t something he’s used to doing.

“It’s fun. I’m glad to say now I’m a Phillies fan,” he said via Sports Illustrated. “That Saturday night game was fun. That was fun. I didn’t watch any college football that night. That’s what I watched, the Phillies game. A lot of fun to watch. That’s a fun team.”

Much like his Eagles, Sirianni touted the Phillies for their ability to connect as one single team, something that’s easier said than done.

“I just look at that team and I think about the way they connect with each other, because you want to emulate good teams and you want to see what makes good teams, good teams,” he said. “They connect with each other. They’re always celebrating together.

“My hat’s off to their coaches and to their players for having that dog mentality to go and control what you can control.”

Not only will Sirianni expect to see a lot of red in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday when the Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but even his son is getting into the Phillies spirit.

Coming home Tuesday from the facility, Sirianni walked in on his son asleep with a Bryce Harper jersey on.

It’s sure to be a fun weekend in Philadelphia with the Phillies playing their first two games of the World Series on Friday and Saturday night before the Eagles face the Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re busy this week to get ready for our stuff, but Friday and Saturday, we’ll have a little time to watch it,” Sirianni said. “Next week, we won’t have as much time to watch anything, just being on a short week, but I look forward to watching the games I can watch and continuing to root them on.”

The Phillies will play at least Games 3-4 in Philadelphia on Monday and Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, which is right next to The Linc where the Eagles will face the Houston Texans on next Thursday night.