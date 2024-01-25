Eagles’ Nick Sirianni admits he has to ‘re-prove’ himself to team brass after disappointing end to season

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Philadelphia Eagles are revamping much of their coaching staff again – yet the main man remains in charge.

Despite losing six of their final seven games and, from the outside looking in, drama in the locker room, Nick Sirianni will remain the head coach.

Last season, Sirianni was a hero in Philly, as the Eagles were less than a minute away from a Super Bowl victory. However, this season, the tides have massively turned.

With their rough finish, many thought the Eagles would move on, despite making the playoffs for the third time in as many seasons he has been there.

Now, with seemingly more doubters than supporters, Sirianni says he needs to again prove he is the right man to lead the Eagles to the promised land.

“In my mind, you better believe I’m thinking, ‘how do I re-prove myself.’ I was a young coach that Mr. [Jeff] Lurie and Howie [Roseman] and this organization trusted to give the job to. I had to prove myself that this guy can lead the organization like they asked me to. I had to prove myself from then.”

Roseman said Sirianni’s record speaks for itself.

“I’ve seen what he has done winning games,” Roseman said. “He’s put us in a position where we’re competing for a world championship. Putting us in position where every year we’re in the playoff race. Those things are hard to find.

“I think the important thing for us to look at is, before the stretch, which was a difficult stretch, not diminishing the 1-6 stretch at the end, we were 26-5 over the last 31 games. That is hard to do in the National Football League. It is hard to find a head coach in this league who has that record of success.”

Philly lost in the wild card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, ending their season. The Eagles let go of both their offensive and defensive coordinators in Brian Johnson and Sean Desai, respectively.

