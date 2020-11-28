Eagles' Lane Johnson reveals extent of season-ending ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson revealed the extent of his season-ending ankle injury Friday.

The All-Pro tackle had played in seven games this season and was on the field for 60% of the offensive snaps last week against the Cleveland Browns. But he said he expected to have another surgery.

“It’s been difficult trying to play at a high level, really just the anxiety of the whole process, but it’s part of the game,” Johnson said via the team’s website. “It’s something I knew that I would struggle with throughout the year. I really didn’t improve much and so, the outlook is my season is done. Probably be maybe a four-month recovery, five-month recovery.

“But essentially from all the high-ankle sprains and damage I’ve had done to my ankle, really kind of the repair of the deltoid ligament, it’s like the inside of my ligament has collapsed, so a lot of my power and my push-off that I normally have isn’t there, so that’s really where I’m at.

“Early in the year, I had some difficulty with kind of like a stress fracture was forming from the tightrope surgery (in training camp) and so that was kind of ongoing. And then just more of the same. Been rolled up on a few times and at times I thought I was making progress and ended getting rolled up a few times and ended up getting set back to where I am now.”

According to the team’s site, Jason Peters may move to right guard and Matt Pryor would move to tackle to fill-in for Johnson.

Johnson is a key piece to the offensive line. He played in 12 games last season.