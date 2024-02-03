Eagles’ Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift frenzy at NFL games: ‘Would probably be foolish not to show her’

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce spoke glowingly about Taylor Swift on Friday as he’s received a firsthand look at the blossoming relationship between the pop star and his brother, Travis.

Kelce was at Camping World Stadium for the Pro Bowl Games and spoke to Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV about Swift and all the attention she’s received over the last five months since she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Kansas City Chiefs star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The attention is there because the audience wants to see it,” the Eagles lineman told the station. “If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that. So, I think that she’s a world star.

“She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world. Singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show a role model for all the young girls out there.”

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY’S MOM SAYS SHE’S BOYCOTTING TAYLOR SWIFT SONGS AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL: ‘SHE’S DEAD TO US’

All eyes will first be on Swift to see whether she makes it in time to get to Las Vegas from Japan to watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift will be on the Asia-Australia leg of her tour. She will have to finish up her Tokyo show and fly to Las Vegas for the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After that, it’ll be Travis Kelce taking the field in hopes of winning another Super Bowl title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.