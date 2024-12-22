Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ruled out with a concussion in first quarter vs Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders with a concussion after appearing to hit his head on the ground in the first quarter.

Hurts was scrambling on second-and-20 when he was tackled by Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of his 13-yard run. The contact forced Hurts’ head to bounce off the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was evaluated on the sideline before entering the medical tent. Hurts was then taken to the locker room and officially ruled out with a concussion.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was traded to the Eagles in March, replaced Hurts and completed the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to receiver A.J. Brown.

JASON KELCE EXPRESSES ‘CONCERN’ ABOUT DRONE SIGHTINGS, HOPES TO FIND OUT WHAT THEY ARE ‘SOMEDAY’

Hurts completed just one pass for 11 yards and ran for 41 before exiting Sunday’s contest.

The Eagles entered the second half with a 21-14 lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.