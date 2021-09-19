Eagles’ Jalen Hurts rocks spiffy yellow suit ahead of game vs. 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived in style at Lincoln Financial Field before the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Hurst was rocking a very yellow suit as he got into the stadium. The outfit prompted some reaction on Twitter as fans settled in to watch a ton of Week 2 football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second-year quarterback appeared to make a big impression in last week’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was 27-for-35 with three touchdown passes and added 62 rushing yards on seven carries. The Eagles pulled out the victory 32-6.

BROWNS’ RONNIE HARRISON FINED FOR INCIDENT WITH CHIEFS COACH, NFL WORLD REACTS

There were plenty of questions around who the quarterback will be for the Eagles in 2021. Philadelphia was rumored to be one of the teams interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throughout the summer. Watson had requested a trade from the team at the tail end of the 2020 season but was later mired in scandal with 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault.

With those legal issues handing in the balance – along with authorities and the NFL investigating the quarterback – the Eagles have not pulled the trigger on a Watson trade.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer indicated Sunday afternoon the Eagles believe Hurts is “their guy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurts will make his second start of the 2021 season against San Francisco.