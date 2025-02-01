Eagles invite survivor of Bourbon Street attack back to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX: ‘Not letting evil win’

Former Princeton football player Ryan Quigley was seriously injured and lost his best friend and fellow teammate, Tiger Bech, in the violent terrorist attack in New Orleans on January 1. But Quigley will have the opportunity to write that tragic story when he returns next weekend as an honorary guest of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles invited Quigley and Bech’s sister to attend their divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams last month, but this week they invited him to their training facility with the intention of surprising him with Super Bowl LIX tickets.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

“We want to tell you the real reason we brought you here,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said in a video shared by the team. “It’s okay if you’re not feeling it, but we would love to have you down for the Super Bowl.”

This year’s Super Bowl will be hosted by the city of New Orleans. It will take place just a little over a month after the attack. Quigley will return to the city, something he vowed never to do again.

“New Year’s Eve was my first time in New Orleans ever, it was my first night, and I told myself it was going to be the last,” he told the team’s website. “But then I thought about it, because all year I’ve been telling Tiger if the Eagles make the Super Bowl this year, I promised him I was going to take him, and he’s from Louisiana.”

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

“I think, not letting evil win and evil will not prevail. I think we’re going to go back to New Orleans and leave on a positive note from that city, given that Tiger’s from there and that I promised him I was going bring him down to the Super Bowl. I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

Quigley, 26, suffered broken bones in his leg, back and face and underwent surgery and several days in the hospital to recover from a horrific terror attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people and injured dozens more.

CHIEFS POTENTIAL SUPER BOWL CELEBRATIONS WILL NOT FEATURE PUBLIC RALLY FOLLOWING 2024 MASS SHOOTING: REPORT

He hopes that his presence will allow him to share Bech’s story, something he plans to continue doing no, matter where he goes.

“Everything that the Eagles have done from being around the facilities today and the Divisional Round, to helping us share his story, there’s no words to describe it. We’re forever grateful to have the opportunity to tell the rest of the world how special Tiger was.”

“Everyone that I meet moving forward, I want to introduce Tiger as well, because of how special he was and how much character he had,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He had no problem going to like anywhere in the world and fitting into different cultures. And he was just a super well-rounded individual with a ton of qualities that I’m going to make sure people know about for the rest of my life.”

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.