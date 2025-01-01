Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says he’ll meet with staff, players about Saquon Barkley’s chase for record

The Philadelphia Eagles are locked in the No. 2 seed, so, from a team standpoint, Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants is quite literally meaningless.

However, from a personal standpoint, Saquon Barkley has a chance to rewrite the history books.

Barkley is 101 yards away from surpassing Eric Dickerson as the NFL’s single-season rushing king after running for 167 yards this past weekend.

With another dominant performance, Barkley became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season – even more impressively is that he did it in 16 games.

The record, of course, would come in a Week 17 game, so arguments can be had about its legitimacy.

However, it is without a doubt on the minds of the Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni, who have a decision to make: personal goals or what benefits the team.

Well, Sirianni said on Tuesday that he would discuss the decision with just about everyone in the building.

“I’ll talk to our staff, I’ll talk to the players, I’ll talk to [general manager] Howie [Roseman], I’ll talk to Mr. Lurie. I’ll talk to everybody to try and make sure I’m making the best decision for the football team,” Sirianni said to 94WIP radio in Philly on Tuesday during his weekly interview with 94WIP radio in Philadelphia.

“What’s the best thing for the team, and then also, what’s the best things for the individuals going for the record?”

In 2021, Sirianni rested most of his starters except DeVonta Smith, who was going for the rookie receiving yards record, which he got.

“Every situation is a little different. Not saying one way or the other or how that’s going to play out or even that I made a decision yet.”

In an added sense of irony, it would obviously be a sweet feeling for Barkley to break the record against the team who opted not to re-sign him after six seasons in the G-Men, who are 3-13 but lost themselves the No. 1 pick this weekend.

Over the weekend, Cam Ward broke the FBS record for career touchdown passes and then did not play in the second half.

Barkley said on Sunday that he will be fine with whatever the decision is.

“I came here to do something special. Breaking a record is special,” Barkley said, “but I want a banner up there. I think we all do.”

Barkley has 2,005 rushing yards on the season, averaging 125.3 yards per game. He has run for at least 100 yards in 11 games this season.

