Eagles fans unleash boos on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott at Super Bowl LVII

The crowd at Super Bowl LVII appears to have its fair share of game Eagles fans in the stands.

Philadelphia fans certainly are not fond of the Cowboys or any player of the rival team including Dak Prescott. The quarterback was on the football field before the big game kicked off to accept the Walter Payton Man of the Year trophy.

But shortly after he was introduced, loud boos could be heard throughout State Farm Stadium.

Last year’s Man of the Year recipient Andrew Whitworth presented Prescott with this year’s award.

“Being named Walter Payton Man of the Year is one of the highest honors of my entire career. And now let me welcome your newest Walter Payton Man of the Year, Dak Prescott,” Whitworth said.

Prescott awkwardly smiled and waived as the boos rained down before some of the crowd noise was somewhat drowned out by music.

Prescott was the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been named to two Pro Bowls over the course of his seven seasons with the Cowboys.

But Prescott said winning the Man of the Year award holds a special significance for him.

“It’s No. 1,” he explained. “When your mom gets diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, she’s given months to live, she’s giving you that news, and she tells you, ‘Hey, all greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.’ That’s what this award means to me.”

Prescott and the Cowboys won 12 games in back-to-back seasons and beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the wild-card round in January. But Dallas could not get past the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Eagles are going for their second Super Bowl win in five years. Meanwhile, a win on Sunday would give the Kansas City Chiefs their second championship in the last four seasons.