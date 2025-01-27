Eagles fans take to streets to celebrate team’s NFC title win; fan drops from light pole

Philadelphia Eagles fans poured into the streets on Sunday night and celebrated the team’s NFC Championship win and impending Super Bowl appearance.

It is the second appearance in three years for the Eagles. This time, the Eagles pummeled the Washington Commanders behind scoring from Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Both players elevated the Eagles to the upper stratosphere as they won the game, 55-23.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

As soon as the clock hit triple zeroes, the party moved from Lincoln Financial Field to Broad Street in Philadelphia. Views from overhead showed hundreds of fans in the streets, climbing on light poles and shooting off fireworks.

Philadelphia officials were ready regardless of the outcome. Law enforcement issued safety precautions, closed roads and greased light poles in preparation for either a celebration or defeat, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Don’t climb the poles, greased or not greased, please don’t climb the poles, because you could break the poles and that’s expensive, and it’s money we could spend on other things,” Philadelphia’s managing director Adam Thiel said before the chaos.

The Eagles will now have a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. The game will take place on Fox and can be streamed on Tubi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia will look to prevent history from being made as the Chiefs go for three consecutive Super Bowl titles.