Eagles fan who berated female Packers fan speaks out after losing job; fans celebrate his firing

Philadelphia Eagles fan Ryan Caldwell addressed his behavior at the team’s playoff game against the Packers Sunday, when he was seen on video berating a Packers fan who sat near him with vulgar insults.

Caldwell was fired from his job as a project manager at BCT Partners after a video of his insults went viral. He has apologized but also defended himself by insisting his actions “were not without provocation” and that the viral video “does not show the full context” of what happened.

“While attending an NFL game last Sunday to support my beloved Philadelphia Eagles, an incident occurred that I deeply regret,” Caldwell said in a statement to the New York Post.

“What began as banter with two Packers fans sitting near me escalated to something more serious, and I said things that were unacceptable. In the heat of the moment, I chose unforgiving words to address one of the fans, Ms. Ally Keller.

“I want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Keller for those words, and to my wife, family, and friends, my former employer and colleagues, Packer fans, Eagle fans, the Philadelphia Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and all who were offended. That said, there are two sides to every story.

“The video clip circulating online does not reflect the full context of what transpired, and my actions were not without provocation. I will live with this experience, and I am certainly paying a personal price. For those who don’t know me, this incident does not reflect my values or the respect I have for others and is not indicative of the person I am.”

The viral video was filmed by Keller’s fiancé, Alexander Basara, and spread rapidly across the internet in the days after the Eagles’ 22-10 win.

Caldwell’s apology and news of his firing prompted a wave of celebration and mockery by sports fans on social media.

“Ok, that excuse may be ok from a random, drunk dude who wandered into the stadium that day. But someone whose job it was to be inclusive? Hahahahahaha They are now on the job search, and they are gonna have a hard to getting said employment,” the user wrote.

EAGLES COACH CALLS OUT ‘LAZY’ TAKES ABOUT AJ BROWN AFTER HE’S CAUGHT READING BOOK DURING GAME

Another X user “loved” seeing the consequences that have befallen Caldwell in recent days.

“I absolutely love how Ryan Caldwell, the Philly Eagles fan who abused a woman for no reason, has had his life ‘flipped upside down,’” the user wrote. “Hope it gets worse for you, Ryan.”

Another X user described the public response to Caldwell’s verbal attack as “social media justice.”

“Philadelphia Eagles fan Ryan Caldwell has been FIRED from his job at BCT Partners due to the altercation he had with a Packers fan at last week’s game, which has been playing all over the internet. This isn’t social justice, it’s SOCIAL MEDIA JUSTICE,” the user wrote.

One X user wrote that Caldwell’s behavior is not an isolated incident, and similar language comes from the mouths of Eagles fans often.

“And Eagles fans wonder why everyone hates them and their team. This is not an isolated incident for someone showing up there to support an opposing team. Stuff like this happens all the time there,” the user wrote.

Conservative filmmaker Matt Walsh even weighed in on the controversy.

“A few things here. 1) The Eagles fan is a stupid trashy goon. 2) Don’t bring your fiance to a game in Philadelphia wearing the opposing team’s jersey. You’re asking for something like this to happen. 3) You can’t let a man talk to your woman like that. You’re going to have to live with that shame for the rest of your life,” Walsh wrote on X.

Eagles fans have a long history of unruly behavior.

The franchise’s former home, Veterans Stadium, had an on-site judicial court and jail cells to deal with law-breaking fans.

During a loss against the San Francisco 49ers in November 1997, one fan infamously shot a flare gun into the crowd. Multiple fights broke out among fans at the game, and team owner Jeffrie Lurie addressed the incident.

“In spite of the fact that we feel we have made significant strides in recent years with regard to fan conduct at Veterans Stadium, what we witnessed this past Monday was undoubtedly a step backward,” Lurie told reporters at the time.

The Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday for the right to advance to the NFC championship game.