Eagles' Doug Pederson gets postgame press conference interrupted by fans

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson was startled a bit after two fans somehow gained access to the coach’s press conference following a pivotal win over the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NJ.com, the fans appeared to be intoxicated as they asked a question for Pederson. One of the fans asked him a question about New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning before the group got kicked out. The Eagles play the Giants in the final game of the season.

“This’ll be on ‘SportsCenter,’” Pederson quipped.

Philadelphia got a huge win at home over Dallas and is now tied for the NFC East division lead. The Eagles won the game 17-9.

With the win, the Eagles control their own destiny to the playoffs. Philadelphia needs to defeat New York next week to advance to the playoffs. The only way the Cowboys make the playoffs is if they beat the Washington Redskins AND the Eagles lose to the Giants.

“We are built for this moment,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said after the game. “Play with so much confidence, so much swagger, that everyone in the stadium can feel you.”

Philadelphia was 5-7 at one point of the season and have tough losses to the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions – all of which have fallen out of playoff contention.

The Eagles now have a chance to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season and third time out of the last four years under Pederson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.