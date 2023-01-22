Eagles dominate NFC East rival Giants, earn trip to NFC Championship

It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, but the Philadelphia Eagles did that with ease on Saturday night.

The New York Giants were looking for revenge, as they had lost both their contests against Philly in the regular season.

However, Lincoln Financial Field continues to be a house of horrors for Big Blue.

The Eagles dominated from start to finish, en route to a 38-7 win. It was the Giants’ 10th straight loss in Philadelphia.

This one was all Eagles from the get-go. Dallas Goedert opened up the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown, and on the ensuing drive, the Giants went for it on 4th and 8. Daniel Jones was sacked, and the Eagles turned it into seven more points.

After forcing a three-and-out in the second quarter, Giants killer Boston Scott scored against Big Blue again, and it was 21-0 midway through the second quarter. Just before the half, Jalen Hurts was able to run one in, and Philly was up 28-0 at half.

In the Giants’ first six drives, they had 68 total yards. They gained 88 on their scoring drive in the third quarter – Matt Breida found the end zone. However, on their next drive, 4th and 6 near midfield, they opted to punt instead of going for it.

Philly, who was already dominating the running game, was able to use a bunch of time to get the game over with. In fact, they were able to waste close to eight minutes of the fourth quarter on a drive that ended in a field goal.

The Eagles ran for 268 yards – Kenneth Gainwell ran for 112 and a touchdown, Miles Sanders added 90, Hurts rushed for 34, and Scott put in 32. Goedert and Devonta Smith combined for 11 catches for 119 yards and two scores, as Hurts was 16-for-24 with 154 yards. The Eagles defense also sacked Jones five times.

The Eagles now await the winner of Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup.