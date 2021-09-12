Eagles’ Devonta Smith scores first career touchdown vs. Falcons

It didn’t take long for Philadelphia Eagles rookie Devonta Smith to make an impact on offense.

It took about 9 minutes.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found Smith in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The two connected for an 18-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-3 with 6:17 left.

It was Smith’s first catch and touchdown of his career. Hurts was 4-for-4 with a touchdown pass and 41 passing yards early in the game.

The Eagles traded up to get Smith in the NFL Draft, making the odd swap with the Dallas Cowboys to hop over the New York Giants to grab the Heisman Trophy winner.

The 22-year-old wide receiver became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard did it in 1991 and just the fourth overall. He earned two College Football national championships with the Crimson Tide and recorded his best season in 2020, totaling 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Hurts and Smith were teammates at Alabama for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before Hurts would eventually transfer to Oklahoma. The two won a national title during the 2017 season and lost in 2018 to Clemson.

It’s clear the connection between the two is still there.