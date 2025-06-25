Eagles’ Dallas Goedert on ‘tush push’ staying in NFL: ‘They’re just not as successful’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Dallas Goedert won’t have to abandon his spot behind Jalen Hurts during the Philadelphia Eagles’ signature “tush push” play.

NFL owners reportedly got into a heated exchange last month while arguing about a potential ban on the play the Eagles have figured out to perform better than any other team in the league.

The Green Bay Packers proposed to ban the tush push, and ESPN reported Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie made an “impassioned speech” defending his team’s short-yardage play call.

In the end, the tush push, or “brotherly shove,” remained in place as NFL owners rejected the Packers’ rule change proposal.

Goedert couldn’t be happier.

“It’s a great football play,” Goedert told Fox News Digital with a big smile at Tight End University on Tuesday. “In my opinion, third-and-one is the hardest play. If somebody runs through a gap and makes a play in the backfield, then your drive’s over. We like to say that everything’s first-and-nine for us. If we can get nine yards, we believe we’re going to get the first down.”

The argument for those in favor of the famous Eagles play was that any team in the league could figure it out. The formation is on tape, and everything is legal.

Philadelphia just performs it at a higher rate than anyone else, even the Buffalo Bills, who do their own with Josh Allen.

Goedert, who stands right behind Hurts and shoves his backside when the ball is snapped, said it’s something the offense works tirelessly on.

“We work really hard at it. Our offensive line, there’s drills for it,” he explained. “Pulling low and pulling the grass [up]. It’s not like we’re the only team that can do it. They can do it. They’re just not as successful.”

In the spirit of “TEU,” Goedert had a good retort to those who still oppose the play today.

“To get rid of something people are good at, I’m going to have them stop throwing the ball to Travis [Kelce] because he’s too good at catching it,” he said, jokingly.

While he won’t be practicing the tush push until Eagles training camp, Goedert got his reps in alongside 80 of his fellow NFL tight ends at Vanderbilt University, as the fifth edition of TEU took place at the SEC institution.

In fact, George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers star who co-founded the three-day work summit alongside Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, used Goedert during his team meeting on Tuesday morning to explain the standard of what a great tight end in the NFL is.

“It feels really good. Early on, George would only show his film, which is understandable,” Goedert said with a laugh. “Now that he’s expanded to other people, we all love watching each other. We all love watching the target tapes and see people. It’s really cool to be that standard and know that the best in the business see your tape and are grateful for what you’re doing for the position.”

As Goedert hopes to continue growing the position, he also hopes to keep pushing his quarterback to first downs, and better yet, touchdowns as the tush push won’t be filed away for at least another season.

