Eagles’ Dallas Goedert admits Taylor Swift ‘ain’t on my playlist’ at Super Bowl LIX opening night

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert admitted on Monday during Super Bowl LIX’s opening night that Taylor Swift is not one of the artists on his playlist.

Swift is set to be a topic of conversation during the week with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, competing for his fourth Super Bowl ring and his third straight. Goedert spoke about the pop star as Eagles players chatted with the media.

“Does she sing ‘Don’t go chasing waterfalls?’ She doesn’t? Man,” Goedert said in reference to the TLC hit. “She’s an incredible artist, but she ain’t on my playlist.”

There does not appear to be any “Bad Blood” between Goedert and the Chiefs, but the remark may roil Swifties who have delighted in Kelce being able to participate in the game again.

A lot of the pressure will be off of Swift this time around. The pop star was still on the “Eras Tour” when the Chiefs clinched a berth in the Super Bowl last year. She witnessed the team win the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens but needed to head to Japan for the Asian leg of the tour. She still made it and watched Kansas City go back-to-back.

Swift was not at every Chiefs games this season but showed up when it mattered – the playoffs. She watched the Chiefs top the Houston Texans and narrowly overcome the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

She is likely to be there again when the two teams play at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.