Eagles coach calls out ‘lazy’ takes about AJ Brown after he’s caught reading book during game

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni came to the defense of wide receiver A.J. Brown over criticism toward him for reading a book on the sideline during Sunday’s playoff game.

Brown was seen reading “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy and explained after the game he always reads the book to help his mental focus. Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers was just the first time the cameras caught him doing so.

Sirianni called out the critics in an interview on Sports Radio 94 WIP.

“I’m definitely OK with it,” he said Tuesday. “The crazy thing is, he’s been reading this book on the sideline for a long time. It just so happened a camera saw it this week. Some guys pray in between, some guys mediate in between. A.J. reads in between.

“Whatever these guys need to do to put their mind in a place where they can play with great detail and great effort, I fully encourage them to do that. I love A.J. He’s such a great teammate. I saw Jahan Dotson said something defending A.J. and I thought that was awesome too. Another example of our teammates defending each other.

“We don’t do any research, and we jump to a conclusion of, ‘Oh he must be disgruntled.’ That to me is lazy. Everyone needs to figure out why he’s doing it before they jump to judgment on the man. Because the man, A.J. Brown is a great, great, great person. The man A.J. Brown is the best receiver—and I’ll say it without hesitation—the best receiver that this city has ever seen…It’s hard for me to watch when people are getting on him without doing the proper research of who the man is and what he’s doing in the first place.”

Brown’s reading escapade helped the book jump to the top of Amazon’s bestsellers list over the course of the night. All of that on top of the win over the Packers.

The Eagles could probably use a little bit more from Brown on the field. He had one catch for 10 yards in the game. He has not had more than five catches since Dec. 22.

Philadelphia will welcome the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round game on Sunday.