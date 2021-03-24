Eagles' Carson Wentz trade was 'ridiculously stupid move,' NFL Draft insider says

The Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz before the start of the 2021 season appeared to be inevitable as speculation swirled over a rift between the quarterback and then-coach Doug Pederson.

Even after firing Pederson, the Eagles organization couldn’t rebuild the relationship it had with its former No. 2 overall pick – who they mortgaged their future for and later signed to a long-term contract. Philadelphia traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, reuniting him with coach Frank Reich.

ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ripped the trade in an appearance on “Get Up.”

“A ridiculously stupid move is the way to sum it up … I think the Colts, a stroke of genius. Maybe it was just because what other teams allowed to happen that they fell into Carson Wentz, and Frank Reich is sitting there saying, ‘Boy, talk about an early Christmas present, or a late Christmas present.’ Whatever you want to talk about, that’s what he got with Carson Wentz,” Kiper said.

“It’s unbelievable. Carson Wentz is a young man who is a proven MVP guy. He did things in three years that very few quarterbacks have done. So to me, with the injuries, they were catastrophic. Everybody has injuries. Not everybody has catastrophic injuries to offensive linemen too, before the season even begins. Receivers, tight end, running back. Nothing going on and we’re going to blame the quarterback and then send him packing for virtually nothing that equates to a quarterback with his skill set and what he’s already accomplished at a young age. This was, again, one of the most ridiculously stupid moves probably in the history of the NFL. One of the most ridiculously stupid moves. There’s a lot of them. This is right up there near the top.”

The Eagles appear to be ready to put Jalen Hurts out there in 2021 as their starting quarterback.

As far as Hurts’ backup goes, the Eagles signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco later Tuesday. It will be his third team in three years.