Eagles’ Brandon Graham takes shot at Cowboys during NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham took a shot at Dallas Cowboys fans on Friday night at the NFL Draft when he introduced his team’s second-round pick.

Graham came onto the draft stage in his native Detroit. He offered rousing cheers for his alma mater, Michigan, and the Eagles. Then, he set his sights on the Cowboys.

“Y’all already know. All day, Dallas sucks! All day. Let’s go!” Graham said.

The Super Bowl champion then got serious before he announced the Eagles were taking defensive back Cooper DeJean out of Iowa.

“The Eagles have definitely changed my life and to be a part of this organization, going on my 15th year, I’m definitely excited to be able to announce this pick,” Graham said.

Philadelphia chose Graham with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He’s been a mainstay on the Eagles’ roster since then.

The veteran player has earned one Pro Bowl appearance over the last 14 seasons. He has 467 tackles and 73 sacks in that span. He may have only started three games since the start of the 2021 season, but his veteran presence is what keeps him on the Eagles roster.

Philadelphia added Bryce Huff and Devin White to its linebacking corps in the offseason. The team also has Nakobe Dean and Josh Sweat.

The Eagles were 11-6 last year.

