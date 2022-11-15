FOX Sports 

Eagles’ Brandon Graham criticized for crucial penalty on Taylor Heinicke hit

Philadelphia Eagles veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham faced immense backlash for a crucial penalty late in their loss to the Washington Commanders that ultimately gave their opponent a fresh set of downs and killed off any momentum.

The play occurred with under 2 minutes to play. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was dropping back to pass looking to extend the drive but decided to give himself up and take a knee with no one to throw to. The drive appeared to be over for Washington when the unthinkable happened.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, #55, hits Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, #4, late causing a penalty during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 14, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
(Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, #4, pleads with the referee after a late hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, #55, during the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 14, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
(Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Graham came around and hit Heinicke while the quarterback was down. The play resulted in an unnecessary roughness call and gave Washington a fresh set of downs. The Eagles only got the ball back with minimal time left and could not do anything with it.

Washington won 32-21, but it was Graham who received a ton of criticism on social media.

COMMANDERS HAND EAGLES FIRST LOSS OF SEASON IN WILD NFC EAST UPSET

Graham finished with two tackles. He said he was “sick” over the brain fart.

“I’m just more sick that I let the team down in the moment,” the defensive end, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Graham’s teammate Darius Slay expressed support from the defender.

Brandon Graham, #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles, hits Taylor Heinicke, #4 of the Washington Commanders, at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 14, 2022 in Philadelphia.
(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“BG does what BG does and hustles hard and plays hard,” Slay added. “I am with him. S— happens. He is not perfect. S— happens. I had a penalty. I gave them a first down. He is alright. We are good.”