Eagles’ AJ Brown starts NFL’s best team off right with 3 touchdowns in first half vs. Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown put on a clinic Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown was responsible for all three of the Eagles’ touchdowns in the first half and had 113 yards receiving before the whistle blew. He had five total catches before they hit the locker room.

Philadelphia led Pittsburgh 21-10 at the half.

Brown became the first Eagles player with three receiving touchdowns in the first half since Kevin Curtis did it in 2007 against the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Curtis finished with 11 catches for 221 yards, and the Eagles won the game, 56-21.

Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. Brown had 33 catches for 503 yards and two touchdowns before Sunday’s performance.

The Eagles have been on fire since the start of the season. They entered Week 8 against the Steelers 6-0 and the NFL’s only undefeated team left. The team didn’t appear to miss a step after having a bye last week.

Jalen Hurts entered the locker room with 191 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Dallas Goedert also had five catches and DeVonta Smith added four catches.

Pittsburgh’s lone touchdown in the first half of Sunday’s game came on some trickeration from Chase Claypool. The second-year wide receiver threw a pass to Derek Watt for a touchdown in the first quarter.