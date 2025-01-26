Eagles’ AJ Brown pushes Commanders’ Marshon Lattimore’s helmet off in mid-game brouhaha

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Washington Commanders defensive back Marshon Lattimore had to be pulled apart as they got into a brouhaha in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

The incident occurred after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran into the end zone for a touchdown from the 1-yard line with under 2 minutes to play in the first half. Off to the right, Brown and Lattimore locked horns.

The two players were pushing each other in the helmet. Brown pushed Lattimore’s helmet off his face. Lattimore was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and it gave the Eagles a great opportunity for a 2-point try. However, Washington locked in and stopped Hurts’ sneak.

No other player was penalized for the flare-up.

Lattimore is a four-time Pro Bowler. Washington acquired him in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the middle of the season. He appeared in two games for the Commanders during the regular season and had three pass-breakups.

Lattimore is a fiery competitor. He’s been seen in multiple skirmishes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans as the two players competed during NFC South rivalry games when the cornerback was on the Saints.

Brown, Lattimore’s foe in this skirmish, ended up scoring on the Eagles’ following drive. He caught a 4-yard pass from Hurts to push Philadelphia’s lead even higher.

He went into the half leading Philadelphia in receiving with four catches for 61 yards and the touchdown.

Philadelphia had a 27-15 lead at the break.