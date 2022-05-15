Dwyane Wade on his NBA legacy: ‘You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Dwyane Wade got candid about his place in NBA history in a recent interview.

Wade, the former Miami Heat great and current part-owner of the Utah Jazz, told Complex in a story published Friday his basketball resume speaks for itself when it comes to the greatest players to lace up as a shooting guard in league history.

“I don’t know, man. And I don’t personally care. I put my resume out there, and I let my resume speak for itself. I can’t add any more to my basketball resume,” Wade told Complex.

“I like to look at it like this: when it comes to the greats or the GOAT conversation, our minds are triggered to see just ‘one’ at these positions. We see one Michael Jordan, and that’s our GOAT because that’s the era we grew up in – but then you have Kobe Bryant at the same position that could very well be a GOAT in his own right, but he’s behind Michael Jordan in a lot of eyes – then you have the next guy, and the next guy, etc. It’s a long list of guys to talk about.

CELTICS' GRANT WILLIAMS JOINS EXCLUSIVE NBA CLUB WITH PERFORMANCE IN WIN OVER BUCKS

“If I ever really cared about the praise of man, to get me through or make me feel good about my career, it never would’ve been what it was. History speaks for itself. I’m in history. You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me, you can’t talk about being a champion without mentioning me. I did my part and I let my resume speak for itself.”

Wade played most of his career with the Heat and had brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before ending his career in South Beach. He helped Miami to their first championship before LeBron James and Chris Bosh were brought into the fold, in which he’d win two more.

He finished his career in the top 40 of total points scored (23,165) and points per game (22.0). His 48% shooting percentage is better than when Kobe Bryant (44%) called it a career.

When he talked off the court for the final time, he was as a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA First Teamer and three-time All-Defensive First Teamer.