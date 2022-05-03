Dwayne Haskins’ wife shares heartfelt message on late quarterback’s 25th birthday

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wife of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who tragically died last month after being struck on a Florida highway, penned a heartfelt message to her husband on what would have been his 25th birthday.

Kalabrya Haskins shared a number of photos and videos to her Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the late quarterback’s birthday less than a month after he was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross a Florida highway.

“King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead of a crown for your mane,” the message began. “Life without you here brings so much pain. But today we celebrate your 25th reign.”

“Your light was so bright, words can’t begin to explain…How proud I am of the man you became. Humbled to experience the angel Heaven just gained. My twin flame. I vow to always honor your name,” she continued.

Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. on April 9.

A 911 call placed by Kalabrya Haskins that morning revealed that he was stalled on the side of the highway and was getting gas for his vehicle just before being hit.

The NFL honored Haskins’ memory during the NFL Draft on Friday with a moment of silence.