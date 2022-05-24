Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk, had drugs in his system at the time of his death, autopsy report reveals

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was legally drunk when he was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway last month, an autopsy report revealed Monday.

Haskins, who died just weeks before his 25th birthday, had a blood alcohol content of .20 at the time of his death – nearly 2.5 times the legal limit in the state of Florida, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The report also noted traces of ketamine and norketamine in his system, painkillers that are prescribed by a doctor but have been known to be abused recreationally.

Haskins was in Florida training with Steelers teammates at the time of his death. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot when he was hit by a dump truck around 6:37 a.m. on April 9.

A 911 call placed by Kalabrya Haskins that morning revealed that he was stalled on the side of the highway and was getting gas for his vehicle just before being hit.

A second call from a distressed woman appears to detail an eyewitness account of the moment Haskins was struck.

“Oh, my God. What the f— is wrong with you? Get the f— out of the road!” the woman could be heard shouting on the 911 call.

“I’m sorry, ma’am, I was trying to hear you and I’m in the middle of the 95,” the woman tearfully told dispatch. “There was a man hit in front of me. I was traveling on the road and I saw a dump truck hit the man.”

According to the Miami Herald, the medical examiner’s report noted that a “female companion” was found inside Haskins’ vehicle. She told authorities that he went to look for gas. The exact nature of their relationship was unknown.

Attorney Rick Ellsley released a statement on behalf of Kalabrya Haskins requesting “privacy” amid the news surrounding his death.

“He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals,” the statement read.

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family, and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold any judgment during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work.”

Haskins, who signed a one-year restricted free agent tender this offseason, was expected to compete for the starting job in Pittsburgh following veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.