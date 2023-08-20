Dwayne Haskins’ estate comes to ‘partial settlement’ with driver, owner of truck that killed him

The estate of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins reached a “partial settlement” with the driver of the truck that killed him last year, as well as its owner and broker.

Haskins was struck by the truck on a South Florida highway April 9, 2022, and was killed at age 24.

Haskins’ family filed a lawsuit alleging the driver of the truck was speeding, driving carelessly and had a cargo load exceeding the legal weight limit.

The quarterback, who died just weeks before his 25th birthday, had a blood alcohol level of .20 at the time of his death, nearly 2 1/2 times the legal limit for driving in the state of Florida, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The report also noted traces in his system of ketamine and norketamine, painkillers prescribed by a doctor that have been known to be used recreationally.

But his lawyers also claim the Ohio State star was “targeted and drugged” as a part of a “blackmail and robbery conspiracy.” Haskins, then with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had been in South Florida for offseason workouts.

But no criminal charges have been filed related to those allegations, and there is nothing filed in court substantiating any of the claims.

The report said a woman Haskins was with told investigators they had run out of gas on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shortly before dawn. She said he went out in the dark to get more fuel.

Haskins starred at Ohio State in 2018, setting several school passing records and being named the MVP in both the Big Ten championship game and in the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win over the Washington Huskies.

A 2019 first-round NFL draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed for the 2021 season by Pittsburgh as a backup quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game.

