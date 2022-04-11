Dwayne Haskins’ comment on wife’s last Instagram post comes to light after death: ‘Helped me through my storm’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dwayne Haskins‘ comment on his wife’s last picture on social media was brought to light over the weekend following the quarterback’s tragic death in Florida.

Kalabrya Haskins last posted on Instagram a picture of her and the NFL quarterback on Valentine’s Day this past February. Her pictures include everything from their vacations and outings on the town to little funny moments the two of them shared together.

The former Washington and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback commented on the post.

“Helped me through my storm so we gone shine forever. I love you mami,” he wrote.

Haskins was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck while walking along a South Florida highway, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in a statement.

Miranda said the incident is “an open traffic homicide investigation.”

It wasn’t immediately known why Haskins was traveling on the highway at the time. He appeared to be in South Florida over the course of the week practicing with Steelers teammates Mitchell Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins signed with the Steelers in January 2021 after he was let go by Washington. He was a former first-round pick of Washington and played at Ohio State during his collegiate career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.