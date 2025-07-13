Dustin Rhodes captures AEW TNT Championship at All In: Texas

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The vacated All Elite Wrestling TNT Championship was put on the line on Saturday afternoon at All In: Texas as Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes were put into a four-way match for the title.

Adam Cole was forced to give up the title hours before the pay-per-view started because of health issues and AEW founder Tony Khan booked the match.

It forced Rhodes and Guevara to pull double duty. The Sons of Texas tag team was already involved in an eight-man tag-team match during the pre-show festivities. The Sons of Texas were also in a match at Ring of Honor (ROH)’s Supercard of Honor show the night before. Fatigue would seemingly set in for anyone who was performing in their third match in 24 hours.

Rhodes pulled out all the stops in the match. The 56-year-old pro wrestling legend hit a destroyer on Fletcher. His tag-team partner, Guevara, also pulled off an incredible Spanish fly on Garcia early in the match. All four competitors were doing what they could to get their hands on the gold.

With Rhodes and Garcia in the ring, Rhodes rolled up Garcia and got the pinfall.

It was an emotional moment for “The Natural,” who became a triple champion. He was one of the first to join All Elite Wrestling when it first took off in 2019. And nearly six years later, he earned the first championship of his career.

Some of Rhodes’ family members joined him in the ring to celebrate the title. Rhodes is now the AEW TNT champion, one half of the ROH world tag team champion and ROH world six-man tag champion.

He has now held titles in AEW, ROH, WWE and World Championship Wrestling.