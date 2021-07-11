Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor on Saturday night at UFC 264 after the “Notorious” appeared to injure his leg toward the end of the first round.

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

Poirier was declared the winner, via a doctor stoppage. He was given the technical knockout.

“Diamond” said he felt McGregor may have fractured his leg early in the first round and exacerbated it toward the end of the frame. McGregor stayed on the ground as Poirier was declared the winner. He was later taken out on a stretcher.

Poirier taunted McGregor after he was declared the winner. He said he didn’t appreciate some of the trash talk McGregor was hurling at him through the week.

Poirier said McGregor was putting his fingers inside of his glove during the fight. He said he tried to tell the referee about it.

“This guy is a dirtbag, man,” Poirier said.

While talking to Joe Rogan, McGregor unleashed more insults to Poirier and his wife. McGregor said the business between the two wasn’t over. McGregor said he felt something similar to what Anderson Silva felt when Silva broke his leg during a fight a few years ago.

Poirier is now 28-6 overall and McGregor fell to 22-6.

The fight occurred at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a star-studded event featuring former President Trump, quarterback Baker Mayfield and UFC legend Chuck Liddell among others.