Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour, commits to LIV Golf

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dustin Johnson, the former No. 1 golfer in the world and the 2020 Masters champion, said Tuesday he resigned from the PGA Tour as he readied himself for LIV Golf’s first tournament.

Johnson is one of the top golfers who decided to join the Saudi-funded golf league. He, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Na are among those competing in their tournaments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Obviously at this time it’s hard to speak on what the consequences will be, but for right now I resigned my membership from the Tour,” he said. “I’m going to play here, for now. That’s the plan. But what the consequences are going to be, obviously I can’t comment on how the Tour is going to handle it.”

Johnson said he still plans on playing in the majors unless he hears otherwise.

Johnson was apparently lured away from the Tour by an appealing offer. According to The Telegraph last week, Johnson signed a $125 million deal – although the length of that deal was not immediately known.

PHIL MICKELSON TO PLAY IN SAUDI-BACKED LIV GOLF’S FIRST TOURNAMENT

He said in February he was committed to the PGA Tour. It was unclear what changed.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan told agents their clients wouldn’t be able to play on both tours, according to ESPN.

“As communicated to our entire membership on May 10, PGA Tour members have not been authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event, under PGA Tour Tournament Regulations,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “Members who violate the Tournament Regulations are subject to disciplinary action.”

In May, the PGA Tour denied releases for players who sought to skip the RBC Canadian Open in order to play LIV Golf’s first event at the Centurion Golf Club in London.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV Golf’s first event begins Thursday.