Dustin Johnson paid around $125 million to join rival Saudi-backed golf tour: report

The controversial Saudi-backer rival golf tour, LIV Golf, reportedly paid 2020 Masters Tournament champion Dustin Johnson around $125 million to join their series, according to The Telegraph.

Johnson, who was announced as one of the 42 confirmed players participating in the LIV Golf invitational Series opener in London next week, was apparently lured away with an appealing offer — despite the PGA Tour’s strong disapproval.

According to The Telegraph, Johnson signed a $125 million deal — although the length of that deal was not immediately known.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it,” Johnson’s agent David Winkle said in a statement Tuesday, via golf insider Jason Sobel.

“Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA TOUR and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

The decision fired back, however, with RBC announcing its disapproval and subsequently ending its partnership with Johnson and four-time PGA Tour winner Graeme McDowell.

“As a result of the decisions made by professional golfers Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener, RBC is terminating its sponsorship agreement with both players. We wish them well in their future endeavors,” the statement read.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which sponsors the Heritage and the Canadian Open, said in an earlier statement that it supports the PGA Tour’s stance on not granting members releases to play in the Saudi-backed league, which series opener coincides with the Canadian Open next weekend.

“RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is anchored with two world-class golf tournaments — the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open. The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions in accordance with its tournament regulations should a golfer choose to play in a tournament outside the tour, including the LIV Golf Invitational Series.”

TaylorMade, one of Johnson’s sponsors, declined to comment when contacted by Fox News Digital earlier on Wednesday.