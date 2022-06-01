Dustin Johnson joins inaugural LIV Golf Tournament; Phil Mickelson excluded from 42-man list

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Saudi-backed Inaugural LIV Golf Tournament unveiled its list of 42 participants on Tuesday — set to compete at the upcoming event in London.

Along those names appeared, to the surprise of many, two-time major champion Dustin Johnson. Johnson was expected to forgo the LIV tourney after comments made at the PGA Championship, hinting that he’ll skip the event.

Tuesday’s announcement proved he had different plans.

“I think golf is in a good spot, and I think what they’re doing … could potentially be good for the game of golf. I’m excited to see what happens here in a few weeks,” Johnson said at the Championship, adding that he’ll be watching from home.

Johnson’s agent issued a response, via New York Post’s Brian Wacker.

“Dustin has been contemplating the opportunity off-and-on for the past couple of years. Ultimately, he decided it was in his and his family’s best interest to pursue it,” the statement read. “Dustin has never had any issue with the PGA TOUR and is grateful for all it has given him, but in the end, felt this was too compelling to pass up.”

Flaunting a $25 million purse, the inaugural 54-hole golfing spectacle drew in 16 of the world’s top 100 golf players, including six former major champions as relayed by Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig.

Initial reactions to Johnson’s inclusion sparked comments over ditching the PGA Championship (which may incur a penalty) and whether Johnson hid his interest to avoid a similar backlash directed at the outspoken Phil Mickelson.

Lefty was the most notable omission from the list. His past strongly worded comments on the Saudis’ backing incited debate among circles of the golf community, which Johnson potentially had in mind in his PGA interview.

In Tuesday’s announcement, only 42 players were announced, leaving potential for Mickelson to still join the 48-man list.

The remaining six spots will be assigned to victors of this week’s International Series event in London, notes Harig.

List of 42/48 LIV players:

Oliver Bekker, South Africa

Richard Bland, England

Laurie Canter, England

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (amateur), Thailand

Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa

Oliver Fisher, England

Sergio Garcia, Spain

Talor Gooch, USA

Branden Grace, South Africa

Justin Harding, South Africa

Sam Horsfield, England

Dustin Johnson, USA

Matt Jones, Australia

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand

Martin Kaymer, Germany

Phachara Khongwatmai, Thailand

Sihwan Kim, USA

Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan

Chase Koepka, USA

Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland

Jediah Morgan, Australia

Kevin Na, USA

Shaun Norris, South Africa

Andy Ogletree, USA

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Wade Ormsby, Australia

Adrian Otaegui, Spain

Turk Pettit, USA

James Piot (amateur), USA

Ian Poulter, England

David Puig (amateur), Spain

JC Ritchie, South Africa

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Hudson Swafford, USA

Hideto Tanihara, Japan

Peter Uihlein, USA

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe

Lee Westwood, England

Bernd Wiesberger, Austria

Blake Windred, Australia