Duke's Mayo Bowl 2020: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Wisconsin Badgers on Dec. 30, 2020. The game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

It’s the first instance of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl but it has been known as a few other games in the past. From 2011 to 2019, it was known as the Belk Bowl. It was also known as the Continental Tire Bowl from 2002 to 2004 and the Meineke Car Care Bowl from 2005 to 2010.

It will be Wake Forest’s third appearance in this particular bowl game. Sam Hartman has led the team after Jamie Newman transferred in the offseason. Hartman recorded 1,906 passing yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He’s only thrown one interception.

Ja’Cquez Williams and Nick Andersen have anchored the Demon Deacons’ defense. Williams has 62 total tackles and two sacks. Andersen has three interceptions.

It will be up to those players to stop Graham Mertz and the Badgers’ offense. Mertz has 1,108 passing yards and eight touchdown passes this season.

Wisconsin is one of the few Big Ten teams who are in a bowl game this season. Most eligible teams bowed out over coronavirus concerns.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Wake Forest has won three out of their last four bowl games. Wisconsin has won five out of their last six bowl appearances.

**

DUKE’S MAYO BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Duke’s Mayo

Time (EST): Noon

Date: Dec. 30

TV: ESPN

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

RECENT DUKE’S MAYO BOWL WINNERS

This is the first instance of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.