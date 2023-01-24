Duke star Kyle Filipowski punched in throat, vomits after Virginia Tech player hits go-ahead basket

In the closing seconds of Monday’s Duke-Virginia Tech college basketball game, a go-ahead basket lead to a player being hit in the throat.

The score was tied at 75 when Virginia Tech guard MJ Collins caught a pass, dribbled and knocked down a jump shot to put the Hokies up by two with less than 20 seconds remaining.

As Collins appeared to be celebrating, he hit Duke’s Kyle Filipowski in the throat.

Filipowski collapsed to the ground, but Collins did pull his fist back right after he made contact. After a review, the referees determined the throat punch was incidental and did not call a foul on the play.

A flagrant foul from the officials would have allowed the Blue Devils freshman to attempt two free throws. If Filipowski made both of the shots, the game would have been tied at 77.

After the hit, Filipowski was grabbing his neck as he bent over on the court. He eventually made it over to a seat on the team’s bench.

The freshman also revealed he vomited.

“Yeah, he just elbowed me right in my Adam’s apple,” Filipowski told reporters after the game. “I couldn’t breathe for a minute, but I just needed to throw up, and I was good.”

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer praised Filipowski for his toughness.

“He was full-on throwing up, and he wasn’t about to be out for a second,” Scheyer added. “He’s a big-time warrior, man.”

On the possession after the incident, Duke’s Tyrese Proctor missed a 3-point attempt that would have given the Blue Devils the lead.

Virginia Tech made one of two free throws to win the game 78-75.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Hokies. Duke is now 1-5 in its last six trips to Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.