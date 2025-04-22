Duke star Cooper Flagg announces he’s declaring for 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA after just one season at Duke.

The freshman star took to social media on Monday to announce his decision to declare for the draft in June. He is largely expected to be the first overall pick.

“It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life,” Flagg, 18, said in a video posted to his Instagram. “I have so much gratitude, I feel so blessed for all the opportunities I was given.”

“Duke has always been a dream for me, but I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft. Today’s just the beginning, but I have ‘the brotherhood’ with me for life.”

Flagg led Duke this season in almost every statistical category, including points (709), rebounds (278), assists (155), steals (52) and blocks per game (1.4). He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game, but his best showing was in January when he set an ACC freshman record with a 42-point performance against Notre Dame.

“Really proud of Cooper for the special season that he had this year. I think the accolades speak for itself with what he did,” head coach Jon Scheyer said in a video posted on the team’s social media. “His highlights, his statistics, the ways he impacted the game on both ends of the floor, really in every category, was off the charts, as good of a freshman season that a guy has had here.”

Flagg closed out a phenomenal year with a semifinal appearance in the NCAA men’s tournament and was named the winner of the 2025 Naismith Player of the Year Award, becoming just the fourth freshman to be named its recipient.

The draft lottery is slated for next month. The Utah Jazz finished the season with the NBA’s worst record and has a 14% chance of winning the first pick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.