Dublin crowd erupts as Premier League dart player throws first perfect 9-dart leg in 3 years

The crowd erupted at a darts competition in Dublin, Ireland, Thursday when Michael Smith became the first Premier League player in three years to throw a nine-dart leg.

Nine darts is the smallest number a player can throw to have a perfect leg and a 9-darter is extremely rare in major tournaments, according to For the Win.

“Hitting a 9 throwing that fast…mental!” one fan tweeted.

“Must’ve been so good to actually see it live,” another commented.

“Boom,” another succinctly wrote.

Smith’s two boys had the best reaction, though, as they watched their dad on TV. His wife, Dagmara, posted the celebration on Twitter.

Smith ended up beating player Daryl Gurney 7-5.